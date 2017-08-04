Letter: G Sadler, August 4, 2017

A few weeks ago I happened to have my regular taxi to take me home after a couple or so pints.

On arrival home I paid cabbie fare and retired.

Next morning I could not find my wallet anywhere, so called the taxi firm but nothing was found so bank cards then had to be cancelled and new ones sought.

A week later I had same taxi firm pick me up and I just happened to mention it to Christopher, the young cabbie who had picked me up that night. He was surprised as he thought that if the cabbie had found it, it would have been handed in.

A few days later the young lad Christopher knocked on my door and said he had done some investigation and result was my wallet was found, intact, complete with all cards and all money. A reward was given straight away as it was a great relief to have bank cards returned. So I have to give great big thank you to Christopher, the cabbie who found my wallet, and all concerned at Connect Cabs on Railway Road. You have restored my faith in humanity. Thanks to you all.