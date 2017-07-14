Letter: I Christie, July 14, 2017

It makes perfect sense that the people seeking justice in the public inquest into the Grenfell disaster are sceptical about the suitability of the Government’s appointment to chair the inquiry.

David Liddington, the Lord Chancellor, who heralded the selection for the post with the regularly used endorsement that the appointee ( Sir Martin Moore-Bick) will “show impartiality and the determination to get to the truth and see that justice is done”.

I find it ironic that, on the day the Jersey enquiry into their historical child abuse scandal was finalised with a comprehensive report of the disturbing findings, closely following the equivalent Australian denouement, the British public were introduced to the latest Government appointed independent chairperson, this time regarding the appalling Grenfell inferno, with the almost identical “speech of confidence” used to announce the appointment of all four of the chairs in the disturbingly failed official enquiry into our own historical abuse allegations,