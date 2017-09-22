Letter: Ian Groves Sept 22, 2017

St John Ambulance, the nation’s leading first aid charity, is calling on schools across the country to get involved in the annual Big First Aid Lesson 2017, which takes place on November 3.

Hosted by BAFTA-winning Secret Life of Boys star Reece Buttery, the free hour-long programme will be streamed live into classrooms across the country and will cover a range of first aid topics with particular emphasis on burns and firework-related injuries. There will also be live demos, incredible real life stories, chances for students to ask questions, and other interactive elements. The charity is urging teachers to sign up and help meet its aim of teaching a quarter of a million students vital life saving skills. Now in its fourth year, this year’s lesson is aimed at primary school students and is timed perfectly to make sure the children have an awareness of the dangers of Bonfire Night, and what to do in the event of an accident.

Reece is following in the footsteps of ITV This Morning’s Dr Ranj who presented the lesson to thousands of students and teachers across the country in 2016 and who will make a guest appearance this year.

Reece was a St John Ambulance cadet, and has seen first-hand how important first aid can be in an emergency. Being able to immediately help someone – a family member, school mate, a neighbour, or even a stranger – can be life saving. Anyone can learn first aid at any age.

The Big First Aid Lesson is free, easy to join, and could help to save a life. We hope teachers everywhere sign their classes up and get involved. The only equipment schools need to take part is an internet connection and a screen for their pupils to watch in the classroom or during assembly.

To sign up your school to the Big First Aid Lesson, or for more information visit www.sja.org.uk/bigfirstaidlesson.