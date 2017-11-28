Letter: Jo Rust November 28, 2017

I’ve recently taken a step back from replying to every letter against me or my politics in the Lynn News, figuring life was too short to constantly churn out letters as I had been, but I’ll make an exception for Michael Goward.

Trotsky Jo and the Rustettes would indeed make a most excellent band. A band set up to fight for the rights of the working person, a band set up to protect and defend our public services and a band with equality and social justice at its heart. Brexit was voted on, not decided, this government hasn’t got a clue in the negotiations, shambolic doesn’t adequately express how badly it’s doing. Labour might not have won in June, but we had a manifesto worth voting for, genuinely for the many and not the few and I won’t accept further cuts to our economy, our services or our living standards and march on. I’ll continue to hold our MP to account for his dreadful voting record and hold our local Conservative councillors to account for their dreadful use of public funds. So, not keeping with the the showbiz theme adopted by Michael, don’t slam the door on your way out.