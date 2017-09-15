Letter: Jo Rust September 15, 2017

I think I’ve surpassed myself – three irate gentlemen writing about me on Friday.

Chris once again fails to read what I actually said, thus reinforcing my belief that he just hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest. Once again, I repeat, it was in our party manifesto that we would abolish tuition fees. What we did not pledge was to wipe out the debt accrued by students in pursuit of gaining a degree, I’m still paying for mine (studied while working, as an adult) so I can see how much it takes out of our economy. Carl seems to think I’m insulting Chris because I stated he lives in Castle Rising. Sorry, I don’t get it. Chris seems to take umbrage because I’ve referred to him as an elderly gentleman. Why? Age is pertinent as it can often explain the perspective of a person. I am a 51-year-old woman. Yes, it is relevant to my life experiences and why I do what I do. It does make me laugh when people refer to where I live. Chris refers to the work he and his parents put in by way of an explanation as to why he now lives in Castle Rising. Does he, Carl or Rob really, really believe that I didn’t experience similar, that the house I live in wasn’t earned by hard graft? The difference is, I stay true to my upbringing and what I believe in. I’ve had opportunities, due to the socialist welfare state, that are no longer available to other people.

I gained all my qualifications since leaving school with O levels at our local collage through further and higher education. I want everyone else to have those same opportunities. I’m not sure where Rob has got the idea that I’ve ever said capitalism is a dirty word. While I abhor greed, I understand how capitalism works and how it relates to the funding of the welfare state. Anyhow, must rush, gotta dust off the placards in readiness for our march in Manchester on October 1 as well as our local one on October 28. Might I see you there chaps?