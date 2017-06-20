Letter: John Filowiat, June 20, 2017

Initially I was going to write a letter of congratulations to the council for finally extending the no drinking zone in Lynn to include Kettlewell Lane park near where I live.

Imagine my dismay at seeing yet another off-licence opening up in London Road.

This one called “Stop and Go” plans to open at 6am!

Has the council not made the connection between these places and street drinking yet? Do we really need five off -licences down one road?

At least with pubs there is an element of control, behave or get banned. The council really needs to sort this out.