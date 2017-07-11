Letter: July 11, 2017 Jo Rust

I’m one of many who are opposed to the plan to move St James Medical Practice to a new site off Edward Benefer Way, for the fundamental reason that people can walk to the current location.

To get to Edward Benefer Way would mean a much longer, more troublesome journey for many people, particularly the elderly who might have mobility problems.

If the real reason for the proposed move is to expand and provide more services, why not use some of the now redundant HMRC building. I appreciate the new services are needed, but a move away from the town centre would cause significant challenges for too many people to make it a viable option. So, use some space at the former inland revenue building and the problem is sorted.