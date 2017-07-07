Letter: July 7, 2017

It was with total dismay that I saw that Edward Benefer Way, Lynn, has once again been resurfaced with loose gravel recently.

When this was done last year, the cycle path alongside ended up strewn with gravel for the rest of the year. In fact, last year’s gravel was still evident on the cycle path at the time this latest “resurfacing” was done. So now the cycle path is adorned with a fresh helping of gravel. This can cause punctures, skids and crashes – in short, it’s dangerous. Part of this cyclepath is dangerous enough at the best of times, as it passes several driveways with limited visibility from where cars could emerge at anytime. The safest way of passing these driveways is to cycle as close to the edge of the kerb as possible, giving better visibility of the driveways and more reaction time if a car does emerge. However, the kerbside of the path is thickest with gravel, so cyclists are now being forced to ride closer to the properties. Is Norfolk County Council going to take responsibility for any resulting car-cyclist collisions? Why does NCC persist in using this material in locations where it’s clearly unsuitable? In these cash-strapped times, when I get the inevitable punctures on my bikes from riding over these stones, I know where I shall be sending the bill for the replacement inner tubes, which I can ill-afford.