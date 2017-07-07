Letter: July 7, 2017 Name supplied

Yet again, Castle Rising has to endure the curse of temporary traffic lights. A necessity, you must say, but wait and see the high speed rat-run build up each morning and evening.

A month or so back we had temporary lights on Castle Rising Road towards the crossroad junction onto Wootton Road. This gave rise to a vast increase of traffic through the village, generally at high speed.

We must, however, congratulate the young lady in the vintage Corsa who managed to set a new land speed record through the village, along Ling Common Road onto North Wootton.

This race was heavily contested by two young men in a builder’s Transit, who despite jettisoning their surplus ballast on route which consisted of drink cans, burger wrappers and sandwich packaging, could only achieve second place.

The white van man came third, which was a brave attempt as he could only drive with one hand, the other holding his mobile phone.

Well done all, you must be so proud.