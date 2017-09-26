Letter: Justine Quirk September 26, 2017

Animal rescue organisations in Lynn are being asked to nominate themselves to receive financial support from grant giving animal charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

Since being established in 2006, Support Adoption For Pets has helped over 900 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK by awarding grants and running fundraising campaigns with Pets at Home.

The charity is calling on local pet rescue centres and welfare charities to contact them and nominate themselves to join the charity partnership scheme.

The scheme offers support from both Support Adoption For Pets and the local Pets at Home store through a range of activities, including the chance to increase awareness and funds via in-store events and also eligibility to be nominated and take part in the national fundraising drives run by Support Adoption For Pets during the year.

Since being established in 2006, we have helped over 920 re-homing centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. Our local charity partner scheme has proved very successful across the UK and we can’t wait to be able to support an animal cause in Lynn.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in nearly 400 Pets at Home stores.

To become part of the charity partnerships scheme email Support Adoption For Pets on info@supportadoptionforpets.co.uk