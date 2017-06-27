Letter: Karen Kjolsen, June 27, 2017

I heartily agree with your correspondent, Anne Milner, Lynn News, June 20, about the way Hunstanton is going downhill.

It seems no money is available to do anything to the part of town where most trippers start their visit – Seagate. Once they get off a coach, the first sight is the increasingly dilapidated house, at the top of the pedestrianised area. Derelict, weeds waist high, it is depressing. I don’t believe the “Anglia in Bloom” judges ever venture down here – there are rusting planters holding half dead flowers and a little further on, there is the dump that was the Kit Kat club with more weeds and litter.

The toilets need urgent renovation although often, they are shut by 5pm, in spite of the lovely weather bringing in tourists who stay much later. They then have the use of the two 24-hour toilets but you have to be desperate to go in them.

Finally, along the prom, past the tide information which is broken, past the ice cream concession which has not had a lick of paint in the six years we have lived here, you reach the area which had a children’s fairground, which was demolished and is now one scruffy place.

Compare this to the memorial gardens, where all the money is going. Do the powers that be ever walk round the rest of the town? Do they visit the public conveniences which are an absolute embarrassment? No wonder Hunstanton is getting such bad press on social media. We need tourism here, someone needs to start taking notice and doing something.