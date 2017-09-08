Letter: Karen Kjolsen Sept 8, 2017

So, another season comes to an end in Sunny Hunny. I hope all the traders had a good year and made enough profit to tide them over to the next one – we don’t need any more empty shops.

It has been an exceptional year, for free music, with the first Sunset festival on the Prom; Thornham’s two-day festival at Drove Orchard, Folk and Jazz and Festival Too, in Lynn. Bravo to Lynx buses for providing free transport for the latter. We have attended many local events – St Mary’s Church flower festival, Snettisham fete, Hunstanton Carnival, Norton Hill Rotary Club Fete, the Seaside Special show at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton. The amount of work involved in putting on these events is vast, so a huge thank you to all involved.

Two other establishments also deserve plaudits – the Pavilion Ice Cream shop and Moss Bakery – both open all hours and provide excellent products.

Further afield, we have greatly enjoyed the seal trip from Morston, Holkham food fair, water ski racing, and Shouldham Beer Festival. Now to the Grumpy Old Woman bit! Motorbikes and cyclists using Seagate pedestrianised area are a dangerous nuisance. Litter is always a problem, even providing extra bins does not stop idiots leaving all sorts behind. More collections are needed as are additional checks on public toilets – there’s no excuse for missing soap and toilet rolls.Final moan has to be dog poo, either not being picked up or bags left for others to deal with.

As you may have gathered, I love living in Hunstanton!