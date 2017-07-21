Letter: Karl Rands, July 21, 2017

In reply to the letter from Vicky Fairweather dated Friday, July 7.
I’m grateful to Vicky for highlighting the problem caused by stone chippings on the cycle path on Edward Benefer Way. It looks like more stones had made their way onto the path even after we had done a post surfacing sweep, so we have been back and cleared the extra chippings off the cycle path and edge of the road. It’s really helpful for people to tell us about issues such as this so we can make sure they are sorted out swiftly. It’s easy to report things online here: www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads
