Letter: Keith Leedell, July 25, 2017

Is the new train timetable of ten minute longer journeys really going to cost the local economy £35 million and turn people away from Lynn as stated by several of our local leaders?

Is this hyperbole, fake news or just people not thinking through the situation. There will be more trains on track,more new stations and other areas want a better service all feeding through Ely. There are many safety reasons to explain the longer times but that will not get into the news. If anything will turn people off Kings Lynn it is the road traffic chaos, gridlock, parking problems and the disjointed layout of the town. Some caused by infrastructure some by very poor driving ability and lack of forward planning. It is a good train service to London compared to many we should concentrate on other areas that are causing far more grief.