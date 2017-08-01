Letter: Kevin Waddington, Aug 1, 2017

The council claims that the need to open up Harding’s Way to all motor traffic stems naturally from its plan to build 460 flats in the Boal Quay area.

In the development plan for Norfolk published some time ago, the need for housing was recognised but it was made clear that the provision for car parking in the properties should be very limited as otherwise the resulting congestion and pollution would be unacceptable and unsustainable.

Emphasis is put on the need for public transport. Given that Boal Quay is within walking distance of both the bus station and the railway station, this development, if it takes place, could be carried out within the policies laid down in the County Development plan.

Or is this really just another ludicrous attempt, like the failed plan to reduce pollution on London Road to legal levels by removing buses, to deal with traffic problems elsewhere? If so, it is doomed to failure.

It would destroy the peace and quiet on Harding’s Pits and subject young children attending Whiterfriars school to increased motor vehicle pollution and danger. We need a progressive way to deal with the problems on London Road, and these might include a park and ride, a 20mph speed limit, and more incentive for people to walk or cycle – just the opposite to what is being proposed.

Given that this road was originally surfaced partly with money from Sustrans a “safe route to school grant” this makes the proposal even more ludicrous. Given that the route links cycle routes from the south with those to Sandringham and northwards the proposals should be a concern to all cyclists not just those who live in South Lynn, but those coming from all over the place. An online petition has just been established for walkers, cyclists ,parents or anyone concerned about the proposals whether living locally or not. It can be found at: http://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/keep-cars-off-national-cycle-rote-1-king-s-lynn.