Letter Lorne Green August 18, 2017

I write in response to Steve Mackinder’s letter in Lynn News, August 8, entitled PCC keen on photo ops.

Mr Mackinder makes reference to a large number of vehicles lined up outside Downham Police Station and wonders whether these vehicles are being used to transport officers from Lynn Police Station to Downham during the former’s refurbishment work. I can reassure Mr Mackinder that this is not the case.

It is simply that works at Downham Police Station mean that vehicles are being parked at the front temporarily rather than in the yard. Downham is a busy police station covering a vast area and at certain times (especially at the start and end of ‘tours’) there will inevitably be various vehicles parked at the station.

As for me being keen on photo opportunities I make no apology at all for taking every chance to raise the profile of the role of Police and Crime Commissioner. I pledged when elected that I would be visible, accountable and accessible – that will continue.

I want to give every man, woman and child in our county the opportunity to influence policing in their local area.

Only this week I held an public surgery in Downham, on September 12 I have an open meeting in Aylsham where you can quiz me and the Chief Constable and I will soon announce details of another rural crime Barnstorming after a successful first meeting in West Norfolk.

For more details on upcoming engagement and to find out more about the role of PCC please visit www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk