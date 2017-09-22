Letter: Malcolm Cox Sept 22, 2017

My waffle detector has been working overtime lately.

Though I would like to thank Steve Mackinder for his compliment (I think), I do try to be “forensic” in all my letters. That is “forensic” in seeking facts with precise language. And as you say, Steve, your own missives do tend to be “random.”

I would politely ask you to decipher the following: “No religious beliefs choose to adopt, as a lifestyle choice, something that could be viewed as both preposterous and dangerously naive.”

It does not offend me, I simply do not understand it and I consider myself to be fairly literate.

Without wading into subordinate clauses or even split infinitives, I do recall Sir Winston Churchill saying something about “the likes of which up, I will not put.”