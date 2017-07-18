Search

Letter: Mike Larcey, July 18, 2017

One of the real treasures of the UK is freedom of the Press. We have different newspapers promoting different perspectives.

This applies to local press as well as national press. Some of our newspapers are noted for their independence and astute analysis. Even certain papers promoting a certain line will step into analysis and criticism of similar minded politicians, economists and other theorists and experts.

However, it is a misuse of this freedom to promote prejudice, whether it is racist, misogynist, homophobic, and xenophobic. There is a certain high volume selling newspaper that tends to overstep the line into such prejudice.

The latest outrage was to name and blame a resident of Grenfell Tower of starting the fire that killed and injured so many. We can guess what ethnicity and what religion he is. This rivals The Sun accusing drunken Liverpudlians of causing the Hillsborough tragedy. Our freedom of the press is too valuable to allow such misuse. We should do what the Liverpudlians did and refuse to buy this paper.