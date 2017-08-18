Letter Morgana Colter August 18, 2017

I just wanted to raise with you the shambles which constituted the so-called food and drink festival held at Sandringham this year.

I attended with friends who have a number of allergies. One would anticipate that a food and drink festival would cater for all dietary needs and would be representative of foods across many cultures. This festival, which charged £8 per entrant, was in no way shape or form a food and drink festival. Prosaic is the term I would use to describe it. No dairy free, no gluten free and stallholders who did not always know the nature of the ingredients used in their respective produce. Anyone with any special diet struggled to find food. There were no alternatives to dairy milk in the hot drinks available. The stalls were arranged with no real thought given to their whereabouts too. The organisers who are living heritage festivals refused to even acknowledge complaints too. Having attended such festivals all over the UK and overseas, I have never experienced such a lacklustre event where the organisers do not even have the courtesy to respond to complaints. Shambolic is the term I would use for this event.