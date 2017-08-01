Letter: Mr and Mrs Foster, August 1, 2017

Hedgehogs have been voted our most favourite wild animal. We have all seen these busy little friendly creatures lying on the side of roads when they have lost their encounter with a car.

We are concerned about the high number of hedgehog casualties we are seeing as a result of slug pellets. These kill slugs and snails but poison hedgehogs eating them. There are alternatives to using these pellets which are not harmful to hedgehogs.Wall and garden fences have made it more difficult for them to enter our gardens. A small hole in the fence would encourage them to visit.