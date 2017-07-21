Letter: Name and address supplied, July 21, 2017

After recent letters from local readers, I feel I must add my views of Hunstanton.

We have heard and seen many comments about the time it has taken to refurbish the “butterfly shelters” to the north of the green. Work is still going on.

Also in that area I note that the other shelters along the cliff road are out of use and seem to be taking a long time to be moved and repaired.

The new litter bins along the promenade seem to have got separated and moved.

The resealing of the joints along the promenade is in full flow, with areas fenced off causing congestion for visitors and tourists. Another out of season job. I also noted that workmen were painting the rails near the toilets at the bottom of Seagate Road. Great timing, as on that day I counted more than 15 buses in the coach park. These buses mostly contained children and would use this route to get to the beach.

Come on council. Get your act together, as it’s getting this town a bad name.