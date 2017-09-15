Letter: Name and address supplied, Sept 15, 2017

The Lynn News article (August 8) about Lynn being named as one of the worst stations in the country for punctuality was very interesting to read but not surprising to me.

For nearly 20 years I have commuted to Cambridge, and indeed London for a year, every day Monday to Friday by train. I have started my journey in Lynn for most of that time, apart from four years when I lived in Downham. I have seen price rises year after year but no discernible increase in punctuality. We have new trains but they are still overcrowded during the rush hours with the effect that in the morning those passengers getting on at Ely have very little chance of getting a seat until the train reaches Cambridge and joins another four coaches waiting there to go to London. Those getting on at Waterbeach have no chance at all. I have avoided the 5.40pm train from Cambridge to King’s Lynn for many years as it is elbows out and push!

Yet year after year we are expected to pay vast sums of taxed income for this “service”. People have been and continue to be treated by the train companies operating on the route as worse than cattle – worse since there are laws preventing livestock from being transported in too confined a space. Not so for humans. I have seen station staff kick the sliding doors shut on vastly overcrowded trains.

I have waited on cold, wet and draughty stations at Cambridge, Ely, Downham and Lynn for what must amount to weeks on end over the years, where there are limited seats on the stations to even rest whilst waiting for a very delayed train. The rolling stock has improved and the trains look pretty but there are not enough seats, pure and simple.

As there is very limited (if any) free parking nowadays near stations there is the added cost of parking the car – £90 per month at Lynn. I was so fed up trying to get to the station at Lynn over the summer, through the traffic, parking the car and then to find that the train was delayed or cancelled and it was so frustrating, it had a real impact on my sleep and stress levels. I decided to investigate whether it was financially better for me to stay Monday to Friday in the Cambridge area. Having done the sums it is about the same, so now I have far more free time in the morning and evenings and far less stress. So after nearly20 years any news of increases in commuter fares is not an issue for me. The train companies and the parking company have lost a customer, but I know they could not care less as there are plenty of other customers out there.