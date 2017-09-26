Letter: Name supplied September 26, 2017

After all these years, all there is to write about in Hunstanton’s Turnstone is the pier and that man has taken up his time to find out about its history, as I would like to read all about it, and when it’s done, what a wonderful project.

Probably we old historians might learn something that we don’t know already. But if Brunel had been here at the time it was constructed, it would have still been standing as he had a steam power driver to dig the holes for the struts that held up the platform. Sadly that wasn’t to be. In my opinion it would be a great waste of money to have it built now and would cost millions. I can’t see the young generation using it like we did in our younger days. I would like to see a monorail operating from the Sealife Centre all the way to the docks at Lynn with a lovely drop off point at the RSPB reserve at Snettisham, where hopefully they would build a large cafe overlooking the sea and big hides. The geese are on their way – I heard some fly over my house on Saturday night.