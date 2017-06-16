Letter: Paul Smith, June 16, 2017

I would like to thank the lady who warned me the bus I was attempting to get off was at least a yard from the pavement.

Had the kind lady not told me I would have, as a visually impaired person in my seventies, probably fallen and injured myself. I am sure the driver of the No.2 bus to North Lynn on June 7 could see that I have severe problems with my vision. The fact I was using a white stick as an aid must have given him a clue. Although I do have to accept he was consistent in not being helpful to people with disabilities as he did not lower the floor of the bus for me to leave or to help someone in leg braces or someone who was using crutches. The bus company Stagecoach makes a big play of how they train their drivers to assist people with disabilities, it’s just a pity that that training is not working at least with one driver.

Paul Smith

Columbia Way, Lynn