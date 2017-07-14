Letter: Richard English, July 14, 2017

I note that a feasibility study, costing in excess of £1 million, is to be conducted with a view to reducing by half the journey time for motorists from West Norfolk to the nearest motorway.

Ignoring the horrendous cost, I believe this is yet another folly. All it will do is increase the flow of traffic into this still tranquil corner of the UK.

Four years ago we moved back to Norfolk from the overcrowded South East and we are very privileged to live in this beautiful and largely unspoilt area. Unless you have lived “down south” you just wouldn’t believe how bad it is in terms of the number of people, potholes and pollution, we don’t want to lose what we have.

Norfolk seems hell-bent on throwing up as many houses as possible without regard to creating the infrastructure to cope; building a motorway will destroy our way of life.

Please desist from this madness and save a million plus pounds of our money on this nonsense.