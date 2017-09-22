Letter: Richard JC English Sept 22, 2017

I greatly admire Jo Rust as a local politician and feel that she should concentrate all her efforts on Lynn and its environs because she has the ability to do good works.

I say that after reading her latest posturing in the Lynn News (Letters ,September 15) which was utter tosh.

Her comment: “I stay true to my upbringing” smacks of so many Labour voters who appear incapable of thinking for themselves, they just carry on with the mantra of their parents and grandparents all the way back to Keir Hardie.

You might as well say “we’ve always done it this way” which, of course, is the enemy of progress of which Labour seems so keen, no idea why.

Her final comment: “Anyhow must rush, gotta (sic) dust off the placards in readiness for our march in Manchester on October 1 as well as our local one on October 28.”

I’m not interested as the reason for these marches as they will be the same old tired protestations against the evil Tories rather than actually doing something concrete for your local supporters.

Please get a grip, I know you’re better than that.

Finally, I came across an article on the mass-murderer Stalin, on whom the Labour Party top brass seem fixated as a positive example to those that love the Labour anthem The Red Flag.

It is the death by starvation of some 3.9 million Ukrainians by Stalin, this is known as Holodomor.

I’m sure the Labour Comrades (they love this term just as much as Leader) will try to brush this under the carpet as well.