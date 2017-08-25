Letter: Richard P`arr, August 25, 2017

Another piece of Lynn’s rich fishing heritage has been preserved, thanks to the hard work and determination of a small group of local maritime enthusiasts.

It has taken 12 years of hard slog, at an estimated reported total cost of around £500,000, to restore the Baden Powell, originally built as a cockling boat in 1900 by local boat builder, Walter Worfolk.

How good it must have felt recently for this small volunteer band, who have experienced highs and lows on their restoration journey, to see their prized vessel make its short journey up the River Great Ouse and be berthed at the South Quay pontoons.

Once a rotting hulk, the part played by the Baden Powell in the rich fishing heritage of Lynn would have surely been lost in the mists of time, had it not been for a group of enthusiasts, led by the tireless energy and drive of Lynn business man Tim Clayton.

All projects of this scale need people like Tim to take it on, surround themselves with a like-minded enthusiastic team and, with sheer guts and determination, get on with the challenge of bringing their project to life.

This Tim and his team has duly done. They must have encountered set backs and disappointments along the way, but stick with it they did and now another piece of the town’s historic jigsaw has been put into place for future generations to appreciate.

Part of the future for the newly-restored Baden Powell is to offer sailing experience to young people, thus giving it a new purpose in its restored life.