Letter: Richard Parr November 28, 2017

Jewellery belonging to dancing legend the late Peggy Spencer MBE helped to give a boost to fundraising at a church Christmas Fair and to attract increased numbers of visitors.

On behalf of the clergy team and fundraising group of St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist Church, Gaywood, I would like to sincerely thank all those who contributed in any way to making our recent 2017 Christmas Fair such an enjoyable and successful event.

Our sincere thanks also go particularly to Helena Anderson, who so generously donated her late mother’s personal jewellery collection to be sold in aid of St Faith’s. Mrs Anderson manned a stall and raised a total of £195 from selling Peggy’s “bling” which was a marvellous result. The total raised by the fair was £1,684, an increase of around £400 on the previous year. All proceeds go towards the ongoing programme of worship and mission of St Faith’s Church.

The Lynn News gave Peggy’s jewellery wonderful front page coverage and this was much appreciated.

The fair was officially opened by West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower and her consort husband, Simon. We thank them for their enthusiasm and interest in our event. Finally, we welcome people to return to Gaywood Church Rooms in March 2018 when we will beholding our Spring Fair.