Letter: Richard Parr September 15, 2017

On a recent visit to Sunny Hunny, I came across a little gem of a flourishing business on the High Street and thought I would share this great discovery with readers of the Lynn News.

It is the Moss Bakery, described over the shop as a “Real Artisan Bakery”. Of course, there are other bakers in the town.

On the occasions I have called into the Moss Bakery shop, before or around lunchtime, there is usually a queue of customers, eager to make purchases from the bakery’s attractive and tempting display of home-baked savoury pies and pasties and an equally tempting assortment of naughty-but-nice cakes and slices.

This thriving business is run by owners Paul and Alison Robinson. On inquiring, I was told by a pleasant assistant that the couple operate four shops in the region and, good news for people in Lynn, there are future plans to open a fifth shop in Lynn High Street.

I can personally recommend Moss’s range of freshly and generously-filled savoury baguettes. The owners and staff clearly work hard and are justly proud of the quality of their bakery products and their very good customer service.

I wish the Moss Bakery team continued success.