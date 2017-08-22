Letter: Robert Raab, Aug 22, 2017

The council wants to build houses on all the empty spaces in Lynn before they tackle the infrastructure that is needed now and in the future.

We want a bigger surgery downtown to replace the outgrown St James Medical Centre in County Court Road and not in North Lynn.

This new surgery would be great on the waterside looking over the river or at Boal Quay to replace the 460 flats the council wants to build.

The council keeps saying there aren’t any places downtown for a new surgery, but they found space for houses and buildings for the tourists. There isn’t much need for a great deal of parking eitherbecause most people live in the area and will walk there.