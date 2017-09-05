Letter: Scott Chapman September 5, 2017

Having read your article that appeared in the Lynn News on July 21 regarding the meeting held at The Walks Stadium where local residents were able to air their concerns about problems with heavy goods vehicles using Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road, Tennyson Road and Tennyson Avenue.

The outcome of the meeting was that the 7.5 tonne weight limit would be reintroduced for the roads affected. During the meeting questions were also raised about the effectiveness of the weight restriction that was introduced on Loke Road. When one of the residents of Loke Road questioned Chief Inspector Ed Brown on why this was not enforced I was told by someone who had attended the meeting he never came up with a suitable answer except that of lack of manpower.

As a result of your article I decided to make a request under the Freedom of Information Act to find out exactly how many weight restriction offences were enforced on Loke Road since the weight restriction was introduced in January 2011. The answer that came back was none. This is despite local residents reporting lorries breaking the weight restriction limit on an almost daily basis.

I have looked at a number of online forums used by lorry drivers. This proved interesting as it would appear that our lorry driver friends (and their employers) have the same lackadaisical attitude to weight restrictions as the police. Almost all drivers ignore weight restrictions. The reason being that if they are caught their company will pay the fine. The haulage companies see this as a reasonable expense. The money saved in fuel costs and time by ignoring the restrictions outweigh the few times drivers are actually caught and fined.

The conclusion that can be drawn from this is that any weight restriction introduced in Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road, Tennyson Road and Tennyson Avenue will have little or no impact on the problem. Our councillors will have to think again and perhaps introduce measures that will prevent these vehicles accessing the route in the first place.

I also noted with interest the Lynn News story, August 25, regarding Vancouver Avenue being the worst area in a recent police speed check. This is nothing new. A traffic survey was carried out in Tennyson Road in 1999. At that time they found that the average speed of traffic on the road was 37mph. This is in a 30mph zone. When I queried this with the County Council, who carried out the survey, I was told that this was not too bad. I leave you to draw your own conclusion about their attitude to local residents.