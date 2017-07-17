Letter: Steve Mackinder, July 21, 2017

Once again Downham Academy makes the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Yet another new dawn is announced for the students unfortunately lumbered with what Ofsted describe as an inadequate regime running the school.

Year on year we hear the same expressions of gritty determination to turn this school into something we can be proud of once again as another head or another “quality academy chain” takes up the reins and subsequently fails to make any impact on the dire situation that appears to prevail there.

As far as I can divine, the presence of our local MP Elizabeth Truss in this fiasco has had little or no impact on any outcomes to date and so for her to again trot out her standard anodyne utterances about her “pressure on the regional schools commissioner” is both pointless and an insult to every parent wondering what the hell is going on there. I think we’ve all heard enough from experts who supposedly have the answer to Downham’s problem and to Liz et al I say that the waffle has got to stop and we need to see some real action now before an entire generation of Downham’s youth gets let down by the bigwigs.