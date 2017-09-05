Letter: Steve Mackinder Sept 5, 2017

Now I’ve seen everything – Mike Larcey batting in behalf of poor farmers!

Who’d have thought one of our more, er, ‘lefty’ warriors had any sympathy for the heavily-subsidised agribusinesses he’s vociferously denigrated in the past? He goes on to opine that Brexit will now be the final nail in the coffin of British agriculture. The majority of farmers voted FOR Brexit in the hope of reducing the quantity of stifling and mind-rotting bureaucracy generated by Brussels’ career pen pushers.

Our horizons for business and trade need to expand further than the inward-looking and hugely protectionist club run by the Germans and the French.

To date, the supermarkets have succeeded in bringing down the price of the typical UK shopping basket dramatically and I’d have thought the ‘poor and underpriveliged’ that he so routinely champions might have been more than a little grateful for the power of market competition in the food business.

Farmers are a prime example of a group who have enough grit and self-belief in their abilities and their products to survive in this nasty commercial world and we should all take a leaf out of their book.

Farming subsidy arguments are a total red herring. Despite what you may think, every farmer I know will use that big fat cheque to buy farm tackle, services and invest in infrastructure to improve their efficiency and resilience in the face of world competition.