Letter: W J Blundell, July 25, 2017

There was an excellent letter from Brian Baylis in Viewpoint, July 4. He states Henry Bellingham MP must think we came in on the last shower when he claims MPs must listen to constituents.

Good joke. When has this government ever listened to the people? Mr Baylis states Liz Truss MP, when asked if she could live on £166.07 a week, she replied: “Yes, quite comfortably.” This an MP on £75,000 plus perks. Mr Baylis challenged her to live on it for six months, through a national newspaper. No answer. What a surprise. How on earth did Liz Truss become Justice Secretary, now Treasury Secretary? The government keeps telling us there is no money tree for the NHS, our emergency services but found one billion pounds to bribe the DUP for their votes. So it looks like another five years of the same failed austerity cuts, wage restraints etc. Thousands of people are using their savings to make ends meet, consumer debt is out of control and the housing crisis is getting worse daily.The country is in a shambles and sinking faster than the Titanic. I thnk it is time for the electorate to demand proportional representation and a complete overhaul of this outdated two party system. While we have been going through more than six years of savage cuts, I wonder over that period how many thousands of per cent have the richest bosses seen their pay rise by?