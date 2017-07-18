Letter: Warren Jones, July 18, 2017

I regularly use the lake at the now derelict Leziate Country Club, Sailing Club.

Together with fellow experienced, open water swimmers I use the lake with permission of the owner of the land. Most of us are training for swimming events or competitions including a Cross Channel Solo swim, Several serious triathlon competitors use the lake to train. The land is privately owned and as such people who enter without permission are trespassers under civil law. Up until recently, walkers, runners, dog walkers have all been tolerated as, after all it is beautiful, quiet and reasonably safe. Unfortunately a minority of people have led the owner and I, as his representative, to reassess access to the land.

In several places the fencing has been cut or trampled down to get access. This criminal damage will not be tolerated and once repairs have been made then anyone caught damaging the fencing will be prosecuted.

A large number of people consider it their right to trespass and use the lake for recreation, including fishing, using derelict water craft, lighting fires, swimming to the island where nesting birds abandoned their nests.

We can all remember the drownings in the area and having seen the drunken and drugged up behaviour of trespassers in the lake, I anticipate more tragedies this year.

The derelict clubhouse has been broken into several times. There have been prosecutions for burglary and should further break-ins occur then prosecutions will follow.