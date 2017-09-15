Letter: Wendy Twite September 15, 2017

Although it seemed a dull and windy day, people had travelled to our town from far and wide to enjoy the history and treasures free to visit in Lynn on Sunday.

I myself spent the day helping in the Minster. It is my second home, it is such a peaceful church, if it’s full of people or not. More than 1,700 visitors were clocked in and were enjoying meeting one another. The Minster cafe was kept very busy as was the shop and the four bell tours were fully booked. People were still coming in at 5pm. I am sure all the attractions were just as busy, so a big thank you must go to the Civic Society for organising this heritage day with others. They can all be very proud.