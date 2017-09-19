Letter: Wendy Twite September 19, 2017

There was a very good picture in Tuesday’s Lynn News, Septmeber 12, of King Henry VIII from the great west window in Lynn Minster by D Lowe, of Fairstead.

He must have a very good camera as it’s very high up. I always point this out to visitors when I am on duty in the Minster shop. Perhaps he will take a photograph of King John presenting his sword to the Mayor of Lynn also in the window? All the pictures in this window can be a good history lesson for local schools.