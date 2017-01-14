Letters: Alison Schultz, January 13, 2017

We’ve all felt lonely at some point in life.

For some, it’s a temporary feeling that we overcome, but for others it lingers and can seriously dent your confidence, as well as leave you feeling cut off. If any readers are struggling with loneliness, the Oddfellows want to let you know that we are here. We’re a local membership organisation made up of people from all walks of life and ages. We know all too well how many major life events, such as a relationship breakdown, bereavement, redundancy, retirement, declining health or being a carer can often lead to a sudden change in circumstances and prove difficult to adjust to. So please, don’t feel that you’re alone. We run regular inexpensive events in and around the Lynn, Downham and Methwold area for people to come along and enjoy some great company. They’re nothing formal, just simple opportunities for local folk to come together, have a few laughs and, we hope, forge new friendships along the way. We’re a really friendly bunch and would love to welcome you to one of our get-togethers. We have a regular coffee morning on the first Thursday of each month at 7 Lynn Road, Gaywood, Lynn, PE30 4PR. If you’d like to come along, or you’d like to find out what else we have coming up, just give me a ring on 01553 776030 or email alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk.

Alison Schultz, Secretary Lynn and West Norfolk District Branch