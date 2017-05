I was concerned to read your leading article “What a load of ballots”.

It is distressing that so many people seem disaffected by the prospect of the forthcoming elections and may not vote.

When I was in my teens, my father once said that I should always vote as he had fought, and some of his friends had died, so that I could have that right.

We are privileged to live in a democracy. We should never, ever forget that.

Bob Lever

Address supplied