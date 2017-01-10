Letters: Carl English, January 10, 2017

I and many friends have been caught speeding by a speed detection camera. We were breaking the law and therefore should pay the penalty, which is a fine plus penalty points on the driving licence.

A major problem here is it makes you think, better if I drive within limits avoiding any more fines in the future, however it also makes you think, why are the speed cameras there? Is it to save lives, keep traffic flowing at a steady pace or concern, perhaps, for the actual vehicles we drive? Well no! It’s none of these is it? The main reason for speed cameras is money/revenue for the councils.

The speed camera that really concerns me is the one on Gayton Road, in Gaywood, next to the Wildfowler pub. Why is it there? It’s because that the best place to catch drivers heading to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, drivers under stress, drivers who have heard their loved one has been rushed to hospital, their child has been injured or they are taking someone to hospital who needs urgent attention. Conclusion is that the sole purpose of the camera is to make money.

If the council really cared about the safety of the people, then why not have speed bumps or large neon signs telling drivers to slow down or indicating the speed they are travelling at, methods like this are used in other areas. There are ten junctions, a school, two crossings a public house a doctors’ surgery, a cemetery and the hospital along this short section of road. Please dump the camera and show that you care more about people than money.

Carl English

Kilhams Way, Lynn