Letters: Dan O’Connor, January 13, 2017

How depressing on Sunday to see the Prime Minister join the list of ministers who duck, dive and spin, when asked questions in TV interviews about the catastrophic state of our health services.

During her interview, Mrs May referred very briefly to an NHS five-year plan as if it were a magic panacea for the current and chronic underfunding of our hospitals, our social care, and our GP surgeries. What Mrs May didn’t say was that this plan referred to the 44 nationwide NHS “sustainability and transformation plans” (sic) drawn up in secret, without statutory patient consultation – which aim to cut a staggering £22billion from our already disintegrating NHS over the next four years.

£300million of these cuts will have to be made to health services in Norfolk and Waveney, of which £86million will fall on West Norfolk. Despite the fact that the Norfolk and Waveney plan was submitted to NHS England in October, there has been no statutory NHS consultation with patients and public about these figures, nor have we been told by NHS West Norfolk Clinical Commisioning Group exactly how the £86million cut will be made in our local area, and what services will be affected. It is now incumbent on the chairman of NHS West Norfolk CCG to urgently let readers of this newspaper know exactly how this £86million cut has been arrived at, how it will be implemented, what specific health services will be affected, and what will be the impact of this huge funding reduction on our already depleted local health services.

Dan O’Connor, Nile Road, Downham Market