Letters: David Fleming, January 6, 2017

On the political front, 2016 will be remembered for political upheavals such as the outcome of the EU referendum and the election of Donald Trump as the next USA President. Expect more turbulent activity in 2017 with forthcoming general elections in several European countries.

Last year also has sentimental memories in show business over the deaths of celebrities, namely Prince, David Bowie, Rick Parfitt and, on Christmas Day, George Michael, who received large scale tributes, all of whom had immense talent, but at a price.

I am not talking about the costs of buying records or attending concerts by impressionable fans, rather the drawbacks of hedonism associated with a glamour industry.

The stars in question had soul destroying relief from fame, adulation and depression through solvent abuse with the common denominator being reduced life expectancies for all of them. It is a consequence of living on the edge and falling over the edge.

A message which needs to be put across by media, publicists and PR outlets is that these stars who are perceived as role models publicly by ordinary people are, at the end of the day, mortal and as such these images should be projected without any invasion of privacy.

A recourse to the truth may go some way to alleviating alcohol and drug abuse by people at large.

David Fleming, Downham Market