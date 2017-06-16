Letters: David Fleming, June 16, 2017

In the Lynn News, June 6, I wrote in these columns highlighting several areas where the Conservatives could be vulnerable at the General Election and how it might work against Mrs May.

To remind readers, two examples were the party’s social care programme and a quarter of a million young people registering to vote in the electoral register on the last day before registration closed.

The first was clearly damaging and a resurgence of youth interest certainly enabled Labour to throw a spanner in the works. As I previously said, such a scenario could only come about by Labour outmanoeuvring the Tories, which is what happened.

In the short to medium term through ‘wheeling and dealing’, the Prime Minister will probably remain in Downing Street, which leads onto the question of who will be the next Conservative leader. The choice will have to be one who can beat Jeremy Corbyn, who unfortunately is on the ascendency. Political acumen and policies may not necessarily enter the equation and the Tories may have to go simply on character.

Enter into the frame Boris Johnson!

Boris won two London Mayoral elections at a time Labour were winning elsewhere in the city.

As a charismatic entertainer he won despite Londoners being mainly loyal to Labour. Could this be replicated nationally? Don’t rule it out! Some would argue that the only way the Conservatives could beat Labour is with Boris at the helm.

At the next election the public may be choosing between one who is a brilliant comedian and a man who could play the part of Harold Steptoe with excellence.

David Fleming

Paradise Court, Downham Market