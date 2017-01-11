Letters: Dick Melton, January 10, 2017

As most people will know in Norfolk, on January 31, 1953, we had the Great Flood and many people around the county lost their lives.

Here in Hunstanton, 31 people were drowned, 15 of them local people and 16 of them American servicemen and their families who lived in the town and served with the American air force at its base at Sculthorpe. After the flood, townspeople wanted to put up a memorial to those who lost their lives on this tragic night. The council donated an area of ground for it to be built in the most appropriate place, near the war memorial in Esplanade Gardens. Then Billy Raines and Frank Sawbridge managed to get some sand and cement from local builders, got some rocks from the beach and a slab of slate from the old toilets near the pier, upon which Frank engraved all the names of the victims. American airman Reis Leming received the George Medal for rescuing many people that night, so in recent years, the pathway past the flood memorial has been named Reis Leming Way in memory of this brave man who risked his life that night. But now the borough council has received a lottery grant to tidy up the Esplanade Gardens where the flood memorial stands and they want to move the memorial out of Reis Leming Way, further away from the roadway where it will not be seen so easily. This flood memorial means a lot to the people of Hunstanton and it has stood in this position for over 60 years. It must not be moved. There are still many people, like myself, who remember that terrible night and there are still some living in Hunstanton and elsewhere who were rescued that night by Reis Leming. The people who want this memorial moved do not know what it means to Hunstanton, therefore I am saying to the council and the lottery representatives, please leave it alone.

Dick Melton, Hunstanton