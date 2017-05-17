Letters: Dick Smith, May 16, 2017

Regarding the article published in the Lynn News, May 2, about a poster uncovered at 1 High Street. I was told Thews printed the Lynn News and believe it was quite a big concern housed in the whole block on Saturday Market corner, which is now about four shops with offices above.

My grandfather Ernest Smith had this block after the Thews and with the help of a builder friend, converted it into the shops and offices it now is. Grandfather ran two of the shops, I think the corner one and the one on the Saturday Market side, the latter affectionately known as Penny Smith’s, selling novelties, tobacco and toys. This was up until the Second World War when my dad and his brothers were called up. They were the ones running the shops.

Grandfather then had to concentrate on his original little shop, Smith Bros at 21 Railway Road, which was a harness and tarpaulin makers and general agricultural suppliers. Grandfather died in 1952 then my dad, Vick Smith, and my uncle Arthur Smith, carried it on until they retired in 1977. As grandfather had a pretty bad start in life, suffering the terrible misfortune of ending up in the workhouse as a child, together with his brothers and sisters, he achieved a terrific amount in his lifetime. Though all this is now in the past I still retain some of the remnants of the business, Dad’s harness making tools and the big tarpaulin sewing machines that Uncle Arthur used. The printing tradition carried on in that block with Lown and Caps using one of the shops as a printer’s.

Dick Smith

Leziate Drove, Pott Row