Letters: Edward Wheatley, December 30, 2016

Like Thomas King I have noticed that many visitors to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital ignore the hand cleansing arrangements.

But at the same time I wonder if even they were 100 per cent followed would they provide adequate protection?

Surely our ordinary out-door clothes and shoes must carry similar infections and these are worn by visitors in every area.

I think for a trial period all those going beyond the entrance area should be required to wear disposable anti-bacterial cover-alls. The clothing (possibly paper) could be dispensed by machines at a small charge to each visitor. If proved effective this policy could be made permanent.

Edward Wheatley, Hunstanton