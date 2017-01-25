Letters: Edward Wheatley, January 24, 2017

I’m sure you must be as pleased as I am that, once we had won, I took a vow of silence on the subject of the EU referendum. I wish others had done likewise.

I used to enjoy reading contributors’ letters even if I didn’t agree with them. I would do so now if they contained anything new, but sadly it appears that the pompous and patronising cannot get enough of reading their own tired, old, regurgitated views on Brexit. I say “appears” because – like most of you I assume – I don’t actually read these grandiloquent, self-congratulatory diatribes. The titles and the signatures are enough indicate their contents and I don’t want to waste what little time I have left reading repetitious, politically prompted propaganda.

Perhaps someone should tell them that it is the winners who get to re-write history. Not that we will have to, for history will confirm that we are right and the Remainers are wrong, wrong, wrong.

Edward Wheatley, Hunstanton