Letters: Edward Wheatley, June 13, 2017

I’m sure everyone would support the “Refill” scheme’s aim – the reduction of the plastic pollution of the sea in principle (Lynn News, June 9).

However your article suggests water is free. It is not, as my water bill testifies. As it becomes scarcer I suspect it will become more expensive as will the disposal of plastic containers. When I was nowt but a lad, bottles were made of glass and there was a small payment made for their return. This scheme could be modernised so a surcharge is added to every plastic container to be refunded on its return. The fast-food and drinks industry and the supermarkets could easily pay for such a scheme from their vast profits.

If charging for plastic bags is viable, I can’t think why this shouldn’t be.

Edward Wheatley

Hunstanton