Letters: Edward Wheatley, May 19, 2017

Like I suspect many other members of the working class I would like to return to voting Labour.

I like many of their policies – on the NHS, on tax, on employment, on Trident and many others. I even like Jeremy Corbyn.

But how can I support a party who are determined to destroy my country? To allow millions of foreigners to take our jobs, our houses, our school places and our hospital appointments. A party who are happy to give away our sovereignty to a cabal of unelected foreign bureaucrats who quite obviously loathe us and all our English values, led by the likes of Jean-Claude Juncker.

This is the party of Blair and Mandelson – pseudo socialists who would support any cause as long as it gave them power.

I cannot understand how Labour have hoodwinked so many people. I can only assume they have blinded them with the fairy dust of hope over experience.

So, like four million other ordinary decent people, I am left with UKIP. A flawed party who allow themselves to be blemished by the likes of Kilroy-Silk and the Hamiltons, instead of attracting good Brexiteers like Peter Lilley and Iain Duncan Smith. But who else is there to vote for? A gang of blood-thirsty fox hunters?

Edward Wheatley

Hunstanton