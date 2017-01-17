Letters: G Thos King, January 17, 2017

Following my and other recent letters on hospital cleanliness, I chanced to meet a colleage who had just returned from a Mediteranean Cruise .

The vessel he was on, was from one of the popular travel companies. He was both pleased and surprised at the amount of control over passengers when boarding and during the voyage when near food areas.Crew were stationed at strategic positions with hand gels and no-one was allowed past without using them.

If a cruise company is willing to do this, then so should all of our medical centres and hospitals.

Prevention is better that cure and cheaper, so let those in charge extract the digit and implement compulsory gel use immediately.

G Thos King

Cedar Way, West Lynn